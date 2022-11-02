Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.08

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.08 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.05 ($0.10). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.10), with a volume of 547,663 shares trading hands.

Kromek Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £34.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71.

Kromek Group Company Profile

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear industry, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and Africa. The company's products provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications, ranging from the identification of cancerous tissues to hazardous materials, such as explosives, as well as the analysis of radioactive materials.

