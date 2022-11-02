L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $332.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $241.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.16. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.