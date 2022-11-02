Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LH opened at $222.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

