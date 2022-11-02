Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LANC opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.61. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.