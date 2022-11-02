Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LAZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Down 0.5 %

LAZ stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. Lazard has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $48.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazard Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lazard by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $1,745,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Lazard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.