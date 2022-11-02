Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.69% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LAZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.
Lazard Stock Down 0.5 %
LAZ stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. Lazard has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $48.97.
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.
