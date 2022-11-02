Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
LAZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.
Lazard Stock Down 0.5 %
Lazard stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76.
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.
