Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Lazard stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lazard by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Lazard by 52.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 9,502.5% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

