Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Nilufer von Bismarck Buys 2,545 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £6,031.65 ($7,288.12).
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
LON:LGEN opened at GBX 235.10 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 240.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.59. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.04 billion and a PE ratio of 691.47.
Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 5.44 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
Further Reading
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.