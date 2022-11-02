Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Nilufer von Bismarck Buys 2,545 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Nilufer von Bismarck purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £6,031.65 ($7,288.12).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 235.10 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 240.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.59. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.04 billion and a PE ratio of 691.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 5.44 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGEN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 285 ($3.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 339 ($4.10).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

