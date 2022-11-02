Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 74.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 54.4% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of -0.39.

LEGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

