Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
LEGN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.
Legend Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $51.01 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of -0.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.