Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $51.01 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of -0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,773 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

