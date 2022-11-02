LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Maxim Group

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LC. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

LendingClub Stock Down 2.8 %

LendingClub stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LendingClub by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 993,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,641,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Articles

