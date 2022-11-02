Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.91.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $234.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $334.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.22.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

