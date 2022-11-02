Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $226.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $210.00.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $249.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.91.
Lennox International Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $234.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.22. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $334.78. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 18.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in Lennox International by 23.8% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $19,570,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 2.6% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
