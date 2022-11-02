Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $226.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $210.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $249.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.91.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $234.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.22. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $334.78. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 18.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in Lennox International by 23.8% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $19,570,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 2.6% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.