LG Display (LPL) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LG Display to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LG Display and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LG Display alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display 0.86% 1.68% 0.65% LG Display Competitors -182.30% -18.65% -4.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of LG Display shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of LG Display shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display $26.08 billion $1.20 billion 14.90 LG Display Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -1.76

This table compares LG Display and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. LG Display is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LG Display and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display 2 0 2 0 2.00 LG Display Competitors 79 249 451 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.25%. Given LG Display’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LG Display has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

LG Display pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. LG Display pays out 61.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 18.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

LG Display has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display’s rivals have a beta of -1.35, indicating that their average share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LG Display beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About LG Display

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It operates in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Poland, and other European countries. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.