Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

LOB stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

