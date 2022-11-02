Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.53 and a 200 day moving average of $260.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

