M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $41.39 on Monday. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About M/I Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,084,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,681,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its position in M/I Homes by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 603,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,921,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 146,345 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 148,882 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.