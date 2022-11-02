M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
M/I Homes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $41.39 on Monday. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M/I Homes (MHO)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.