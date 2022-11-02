Manulife Financial (MFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

