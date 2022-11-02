Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.96

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.96 and traded as low as $91.50. Marubeni shares last traded at $92.05, with a volume of 7,042 shares trading hands.

Marubeni Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $9.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

