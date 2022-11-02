Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $380.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $385.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $398.26.

Shares of MA opened at $333.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $321.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

