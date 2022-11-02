Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $428.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $430.00 to $428.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock’s current price.
MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MA opened at $333.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $321.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.