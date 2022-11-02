Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Matson by 37.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Matson by 136.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Matson by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at Matson

Matson Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,877 shares of company stock worth $1,632,273. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MATX stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 30.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 3.69%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

