Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Matson by 37.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Matson by 136.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Matson by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
MATX stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62.
Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 30.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 3.69%.
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
