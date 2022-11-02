Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) versus Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Financial Contrast

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Matterport has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avaya has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Matterport and Avaya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 3 3 0 2.50 Avaya 3 5 1 0 1.78

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Matterport currently has a consensus target price of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 107.60%. Avaya has a consensus target price of $10.22, indicating a potential upside of 563.78%. Given Avaya’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avaya is more favorable than Matterport.

38.3% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Matterport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Avaya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and Avaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport -287.93% -44.99% -28.52% Avaya -53.11% 32.42% 2.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matterport and Avaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $111.17 million 8.67 -$338.06 million ($1.52) -2.25 Avaya $2.97 billion 0.04 -$13.00 million ($17.02) -0.09

Avaya has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport. Matterport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality. It offers solutions for real estate, photography, travel and hospitality, retail, insurance and restoration, industrial and facilities management, architecture, and engineering and construction industries. Matterport, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices. It also provides Avaya OneCloud UCaaS solutions that enables organizations to provide their workers with a single application for all-channel calling, messaging, meetings, and team collaboration with the same use as existing consumer apps; and Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solutions, which enables customers to build a customized portfolio of applications driving customer engagement and customer value, as well as offers communications solutions include voice, email, chat, social media, video, performance management, and third-party integration. This segments Avaya OneCloud CPaaS solutions combines the cloud with its communications platforms, which enables developers to integrate both UCC and CC communications capabilities directly into internal and customer-facing applications and workflows. The Services segment provides global support services, enterprise cloud and managed services, and professional services. The company also offers business devices, such as IP-enabled handsets, multimedia devices, and conferencing systems. It sells directly through its sales force, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, including distributors, service providers, dealers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and business partners. The company has a strategic collaboration with RingCentral, Inc. to accelerate the company's transition to the cloud. Avaya Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

