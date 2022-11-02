Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.84 and traded as low as $8.54. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 4,514 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.
Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
