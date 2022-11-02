MaxCyte (MXCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect MaxCyte to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, analysts expect MaxCyte to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Stock Down 0.4 %

MaxCyte stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. MaxCyte has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.12 million, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $27,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MaxCyte news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $27,875.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 288,504 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MaxCyte by 67.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 947,104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MaxCyte by 36.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.