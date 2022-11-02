McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,169 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 8.4% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

