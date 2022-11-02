Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.76. Medicure shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Medicure Trading Down 17.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

