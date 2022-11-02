Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) PT Lowered to $9.00

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.08% from the stock’s current price.

MCG has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

Membership Collective Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $4.76 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $278.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23). Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 167.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $243.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Membership Collective Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

