Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Lowered to $17.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MERC. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Mercer International stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $853.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Mercer International news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

