Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTH opened at $76.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,450,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,122,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 792,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,723,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.