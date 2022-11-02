Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.58

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.58 and traded as low as $52.63. Metro shares last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

