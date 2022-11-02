Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Cut to €10.00

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OUKPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metso Outotec Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of OUKPY stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

