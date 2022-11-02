Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 16,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.53 and a 200-day moving average of $260.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

