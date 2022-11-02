Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

MSFT opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.57. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

