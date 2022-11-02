Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,256 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Microsoft by 13.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 16,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 13.6% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

