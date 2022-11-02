Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 23,126 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stitch Fix by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SFIX opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $428.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $36.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

