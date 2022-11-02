Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 275,000 shares traded.

Mobile Tornado Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; PTT Security solution used for secure communications, which eliminates the risk of interception from third parties; and Push-To-Message, Push-To-Alert, and Push-To-Locate solutions.

