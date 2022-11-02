Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 70,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

