Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

