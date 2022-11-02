Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.
Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %
Mondelez International stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.84.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
