Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $277.38

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 277.38 ($3.35) and traded as low as GBX 246.50 ($2.98). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 249 ($3.01), with a volume of 258,680 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 277.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £710.57 million and a P/E ratio of 957.69.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Richard Armitage bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £91,600 ($110,681.49).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

