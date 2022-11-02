Morgan Stanley Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $86.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $79.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 in the last 90 days. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hub Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 120,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

