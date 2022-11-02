Morgan Stanley Boosts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $21.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOV. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.25 and a beta of 1.76. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at NOV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.