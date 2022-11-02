Morgan Stanley Boosts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $70.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 26.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 57.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

