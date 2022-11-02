Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the security and automation business’ stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.
ADT opened at $8.45 on Monday. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.
ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.
