Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the security and automation business’ stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT opened at $8.45 on Monday. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

About ADT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADT by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ADT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,097,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 221,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,676 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,572,550 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 547,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

