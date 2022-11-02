Morgan Stanley Raises Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $121.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Down 0.3 %

RJF stock opened at $117.81 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $120.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.