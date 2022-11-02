MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.79

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.79 and traded as low as $13.06. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 133,451 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

