MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €189.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €189.00 ($192.86) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €198.00 ($202.04) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €275.00 ($280.61) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

ETR MTX opened at €182.15 ($185.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of €167.69 and a 200-day moving average of €178.26. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a fifty-two week high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

