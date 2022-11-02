Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,484,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,643 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after buying an additional 2,049,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after buying an additional 143,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MWA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

