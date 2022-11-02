Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Myers Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Myers Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $233.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.54 million.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 95.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 192.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

