National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPK stock opened at $70.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $497.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 1,639.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

