NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 370 at Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.15.
NatWest Group stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.28.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
