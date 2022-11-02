NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 370 at Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.15.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 4,622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,667 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 893.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,744,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 1,568,497 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $5,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 831,101 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 615,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

